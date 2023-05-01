Lecce reiterates province's support for LGTBQ2S+ students following Pride flag flap at YCDSB meeting

Minister of Education Stephen Lecce is reiterating his support for raising the Pride flag outside Ontario schools following a contentious meeting in York Region last week where some parents loudly objected to the practice.

“I believe that raising the Pride flag, it's been a tradition that’s been done on all levels of government, all politicians of all stripes for many years,” Lecce told reporters on Monday morning following a news conference on mandatory mental health curriculum for students.

Lecce’s comments come in the wake of an incident that occurred at last week’s York Catholic school board meeting where some people in attendance loudly opposed raising the Pride Progress flag at the board’s central office during Pride Month in June.

Police were called in after some attendees started shouting in the packed board room. Those individuals were asked to leave, but remained in the building’s atrium and didn’t vacate until police arrived, according to the board.

Lecce did not specifically weigh in on whether or not the York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) should fly the Pride flag on Monday. But he said that the Ford government stands with LGTBQ2S+ students and believes that the Pride flag is an important symbol of “respect and inclusion.”

“We will continue to support. We will be at Pride events. We will be celebrating what the message of Pride is, which is inclusion and unconditional love to every child in Ontario, every child,” Lecce said.

“So I think we're sending a very clear message of solidarity with communities that have faced some of the greatest difficulties...So I think school boards, parents, educators government, we've got to come together we've got to depoliticize an issue that is actually about the mental health and safety of children.”

Lecce went on to say that LGTBQ2S+ students face higher rates of “mental health issues” than other students in Ontario, and are often more likely to report being bullied.

He said for that reason, among others, it is important that boards “continue to celebrate Pride in a constructive, positive way.”

“Some of the kids in question are the ones who have the highest rates of suicide. If there are ways we can affirm their existence, give them a sense of confidence and safety and respect in their learning environment in a publicly funded school,” he said.

In a statement provided to CP24, the YCDSB said last week’s meeting was part of an ongoing process with a range of stakeholders to discuss how the Pride symbol “fits with our Catholic values as a school board.”

So far, a vote has not been held on whether or not the board will fly the Pride flag next month.