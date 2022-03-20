Leclerc wins Bahrain GP as Verstappen retires near the end
Formula One champion Max Verstappen's title defence turned into a nightmare when the Red Bull star retired near the end of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday allowing Ferrari to clinch a 1-2 finish with Charles Leclerc winning ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz Jr.
Barrie businesses,residents react to end of mask mandateThe first day of spring is the last day of mandatory masks in Ontario.
One person in critical condition following New Tecumseth house fireOne person is in critical condition after a house fire in New Tecumseth Sunday evening.
Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over BlackhawksJansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night.
B.C. organizers demand clear plan as hundreds of Ukrainians could arrive within daysProminent members of British Columbia's Ukrainian community are demanding a clear plan from the provincial government as they expect a planeload of displaced families to arrive in the province as early as this week.
Splash park in Chelmsford to open in June for the summerSplash N Go Adventure Parks, a Sudbury-owned inflatable water park, is set to open for the season at Vermillion Lake Park on June 25.
Indoor baseball camp opens up sport to kids living with disabilitiesEdmonton children and their families are looking back at a rewarding season of baseball as the first program of its kind wrapped up at Kinsmen Field House.
Spring snowstorm affects Edmonton roads, central Alberta highwaysWhile Sunday marked the first day of spring, a snowstorm affected motorists in central Alberta.
First official day of spring in Saskatoon begins with cloud and rainAfter a few days of melting snow under the sun, the first day of spring in Saskatoon brought rain clouds, making for a less than ideal Sunday.
Edmonton to examine working toward decriminalizing minor drug offencesA city council committee will examine the decriminalization of illegal drugs to help reduce the number of drug poisoning deaths.