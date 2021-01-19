Just when Leduc residents thought they had seen the last of Sam Dalupang’s generosity, the owner of 9 Round Fitness is back "at work" this week.

Leaving a sandwich shop with three full bags of lunches, he said, "I’m sure they are overwhelmed. A lot of scheduled appointments, so I highly doubt they have time to run out and grab some lunch."

With his wife Kim and young daughter Mila leading the way, Dalupang walked along 50 Avenue for recently reopened salons, tattoo shops and business he thought would have hungry employees.

READ MORE: Eased restrictions in Alberta take effect Monday but data still lacking around source of spread

“People see us walking around and we get honks all the time. All I can say is thank you, Leduc."

He not only brought food to his neighbours but also a reminder that as the pandemic and its myriad of lockdowns continues into 2021, his desire to keep supporting local is still strong.

Back in December, Dalupang charged almost $10,000 to his credit cards by shopping at local shops.

“People started taking their own initiative. We started something and it seems like its self sustaining now," Dalupang commented.

How long will his family continue to share their generosity? As long as is needed, said Kim, while the family waits for their own gym to reopen in the weeks ahead.

“We’re hoping our gym will be open soon.... Is there a finish line? I don’t think so. We are going to continue doing what we can do."