Leduc County driver killed in crash with moose
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
A driver hit a moose in a fatal crash in Leduc County over the weekend, Mounties say.
The 59-year-old woman driving struck the animal on Aug. 13 around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 21 at Highway 625.
She died on scene.
Two other people in her vehicle sustained what police described as "minor injuries."
