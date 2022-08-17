iHeartRadio

Leduc County driver killed in crash with moose

image.png

A driver hit a moose in a fatal crash in Leduc County over the weekend, Mounties say.

The 59-year-old woman driving struck the animal on Aug. 13 around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 21 at Highway 625.

She died on scene.

Two other people in her vehicle sustained what police described as "minor injuries." 

