Leduc fire chief resigns nearly a month after lawsuit is filed against department

Nearly a month after a lawsuit was filed, alleging discrimination and abuse against female firefighters in Leduc, that city’s fire chief has resigned.

On Feb. 24, two female firefighters filed a lawsuit with the Leduc fire department.

"The fire department created a system and culture where the abuse of female firefighters was systemic, common and tolerated," reads the statement of claim.

"Any attempts to report such abuse were suppressed through retaliation, harassment and bullying. This class action seeks redress for these wrongs and to prevent them from ever happening again."

As of March 9, the Leduc city manager said the city was aware of the allegations, but did not comment further at the time.

“George Clancy has made a personal decision to step away from the City of Leduc,” said Derek Prohar, Leduc city manager in a statement Saturday.

“After working with the City of Leduc for many years, George’s employment with the City will conclude at the end of the month. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Prohar added that Broderick Moore has assumed the acting duties and responsibilities of the fire chief and director of emergency management.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

With files from The Canadian Press