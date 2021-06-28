Leduc fire restriction issued due to hot, dry conditions
Effective immediately, a fire restriction was issued for Leduc on Monday.
Leduc Fire Services said all open-air permits would be temporarily suspended. No new permits will be issued.
Barbeques and approved fire pits are still permitted during the fire restriction.
More on the restrictions can be found online.
