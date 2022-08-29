Leduc hires new fire chief in effort to 'restore a positive workplace'
Firefighters in the City of Leduc will have a new boss this fall.
Bryan Singleton, who recently served as a Deputy Fire Chief in Edmonton, will start on Sept. 26. He has also worked for the provincial government and Alberta Health Services.
"He values healthy and effective leadership teams and has implemented change and cultural transformation to increase equity, diversity, and inclusion in the profession," a statement from the city said.
Leduc's last permanent fire chief, George Clancy, resigned in March after he was named in a lawsuit alleging sexual assault, misconduct and discrimination within the fire department.
The lawyer representing the plaintiffs in that case expects it to be heard in court by early fall. None of the allegations have been proven in court.
Broderick Moore served as acting chief after Clancy left.
-
More B.C. drivers admit to using cell phone while driving: surveyAn increasing percentage of British Columbians admit to using their phone while driving, according to a new survey.
-
Security patrols to observe Charlottetown heritage squaresA new pilot project in Charlottetown will see security patrols for the city’s five downtown heritage squares.
-
Leonard Krog announce bid for re-election as Nanaimo mayorVeteran politician Leonard Krog is putting his hat into the ring and is seeking re-election for a second consecutive term as mayor for the City of Nanaimo. Krog made the announcement Tuesday morning at Maffeo Sutton Park amongst local reporters and about a dozen supporters.
-
'She was happy. She was feisty': Manitoba's oldest resident passes away at 111 years oldA Manitoba woman, credited as the province’s oldest living resident, is being remembered by her family as a funny, sharp woman with a passion for learning.
-
Keiron Gregory sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter death of alleged Liberian warlordAfter pleading guilty to manslaughter and break and enter, Keiron Gregory, 24, was sentenced to 10 years in the shooting death of Bill Horrace.
-
Lost kayakers rescued from Minesing swamp: OPPRescue teams came to the aid of two young kayakers who became lost in the Minesing swamp in Springwater Township.
-
Garth Brooks reacts to Riders' rendition of 'Friends in Low Places'Music superstar Garth Brooks praised a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders for their recent on-field rendition of one of his hit songs.
-
This Saskatoon construction worker just won a Canadian cooking challengeA Saskatchewan Polytechnic student, Dielle Gaucher, won the Canadian Culinary Federation’s Young Chef Culinary Challenge held in Saskatoon.
-
Memorial honouring Nova Scotians lost to COVID-19 hangs at Province HouseA memorial honouring the hundreds of Nova Scotians who have died from COVID-19 is now hanging outside Province House in Halifax.