Leduc Mounties ask for help finding man who performed 'indecent act' in public

Leduc police are searching for a man who approached a person while "performing an indecent act."

Shortly before 1 p.m. on May 26, the man driving a white Chevrolet truck reportedly asked a female for directions.

When she got closer to the truck, she could see what he was doing.

She called police and he fled. RCMP couldn't find him when they patrolled the area.

The man is thought to be between 30 and 40 years old. He had a short beard, black sunglasses and was wearing a black T-shirt and beige shorts.

His truck was a white extended cab.