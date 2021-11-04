Leduc RCMP looking for help to identify well-disguised armed robbery suspect
CTV News Edmonton
Sean Amato
Police in Leduc are turning to the public for tips in an effort to arrest a man they believe robbed a carwash with a gun.
The robbery happened Wednesday around 9 p.m. at the Super Car and RV Wash on 50 Street and 38 Avenue in Leduc.
Police said the robber pulled a firearm before demanding money from the clerk, who was not injured.
The suspect fled the scene on foot with cash, but Mounties wouldn't say how much money he took.
The suspect is described as:
- 20-30 years of age
- Approximately 6’
- Average build
- Wearing black clothing, gloves and a mask
- Carrying a light blue plastic bag
Anyone with information is asked to call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
-
Burger Shack remains a staple for four decades by keeping it in the familyWhen the first Burger Shack opened in midtown Toronto 40-years ago, 10 franchises followed with their own respective owners. But that original location is the only one that still stands.
-
Major road construction wraps up in TimminsThe latest stage of Timmins' connecting link construction is coming to a close after six months, meaning a section of Algonquin Boulevard West will reopen to traffic this week.
-
More victims identified in human trafficking investigation: London policeThe London Police Service Human Trafficking Unit has laid 34 additional charges and identified more victims after a lengthy investigation that started in June of 2020.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta on FridayAlberta reported 516 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths on Thursday, bringing the province’s total number of fatalities to 3,137.
-
Victoria fundraiser underway to provide socks for homeless this winter"A good pair of socks can be the difference between being warm and being miserable on the streets."
-
Senators name Brady Tkachuk team captainThe Ottawa Senators have named Brady Tkachuk the 10th captain in franchise history.
-
Kitchener family out $24,000 in alleged pool schemeFall leaves and a large trampoline sit where Nicole Marostega’s family had planned to install their backyard pool.
-
City of Sault Ste. Marie adds new pickleball courts to West End sports complexEight new pickleball courts, washrooms and a water fountain have been added to the Elliot Sports Complex in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Iconic 'Corner Gas' grain elevator destroyed in early morning fireA grain elevator in Rouleau, Sask. known for its appearances in "Corner Gas" burned to the ground early on Friday morning.