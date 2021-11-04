Leduc RCMP looking for help to identify well-disguised armed robbery suspect

Police in Leduc are turning to the public for tips in an effort to arrest a man they believe robbed a carwash with a gun.

The robbery happened Wednesday around 9 p.m. at the Super Car and RV Wash on 50 Street and 38 Avenue in Leduc.

Police said the robber pulled a firearm before demanding money from the clerk, who was not injured.

The suspect fled the scene on foot with cash, but Mounties wouldn't say how much money he took.

The suspect is described as:

20-30 years of age

Approximately 6’

Average build

Wearing black clothing, gloves and a mask

Carrying a light blue plastic bag

Anyone with information is asked to call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).