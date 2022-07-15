Leduc RCMP warn of suspicious truck with red and blue flashing lights
Mounties in Leduc are investigating reports of a suspicious vehicle driving around with blue and red flashing lights, the same colours used by police.
On June 14, 2022 police said the vehicle was spotted in the area of Township Road 501 and Range Road 244 in Leduc County.
Officers later discovered the morning prior a red, older model pickup truck with flashing lights was seen heading south in the same area. They said the lights were attached to the sun visor on the driver’s side.
The driver is described as a man in his late 20s wearing a ball cap. Police said it’s not believed he was wearing a uniform, nor did he attempt to stop anyone.
Under Section 130 of the Criminal Code of Canada it is an offence to falsely represent as a peace or public officer as well as using a badge, article of clothing or equipment in a way that leads people to believe that someone is an officer.
Police are reminding people they can ask an officer to see their badge and police photo ID card. The public can also call the police non-emergency number to verify an officer’s identity.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver in this case is asked to call police.
