Leduc's only homeless shelter announces it will close on May 1

Leduc's only homeless shelter is preparing to close its doors until a new location can be found.

In a Tuesday letter to Leduc mayor and city council, Leduc Hub said it would stop providing daytime programming and close during the day as of March 28.

Leduc Hub says daytime services it currently provides include washrooms, food, clothing, laundry, access to medical, optometry and addictions services, phone and internet access, financial services, AHS ID card services, and outdoor survival supplies.

Starting April 1, the facility will be open from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for overnight shelter intake and will close each morning at 8:30 a.m.

On May 1, the facility will close to the public entirely.

Leduc Hub announced earlier this year that if a new location wasn't found by Feb. 16, it would be forced to close because the landlord of the facility's current building would not extend its lease.

"The Leduc Hub Association's Board of Directors will continue building local capacity to provide shelter services in the City of Leduc," board members wrote in the letter. "The board will also continue searching for a suitable location over the next few months to resume shelter operations in time for the 2024-25 winter season."

The future of Leduc Hub was the topic of several city council meetings in February.

Nearly 1,500 people signed a petition to keep the facility open.