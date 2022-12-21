Lee'Marion Cain homicide investigation continues 1 year later: HRP

One year after Lee’Marion Shancez Cain, 8, was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle, the Halifax Regional Police says it is continuing its investigation into the homicide.

On Dec. 21, 2021, around 4 p.m., officers responded to a shooting involving two vehicles near the intersection of Windmill Road and Wadell Avenue in Dartmouth, N.S.

Police say a suspect in one vehicle shot at the other. Bullets hit Cain, and a 26-year-old man he was with.

Both were taken to hospital, but Cain died of his injuries. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The force says video footage has been a key part of the investigation and has let police know that at least two people were involved in the shooting. Police describe the two suspects as Black men in their 20s to 30s, who were driving a burgundy Chevrolet Traverse, with tinted windows.

“Investigators know there are people who have information that could help solve Lee’Marion’s case,” said Const. John MacLeod, public information officer for the Halifax Regional Police, in a news release.

“This is a tragic death that deeply affected many in our community. Our investigators believe that even the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation.”

MacLeod is asking anyone with information about the homicide to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016.

Nova Scotia’s unsolved crimes program is offering up to $250,000 for information that leads to a conviction in the homicide.