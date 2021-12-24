Lee Valley Tools closes stores for in-person shopping as COVID-19 cases rise

Ottawa-based retailer Lee Valley Tools is closing all retail stores across Canada to casual in-person shopping through the holidays due to rising COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to customers Friday afternoon, CEO Robin Lee says with the "alarming rise in COVID-19 transmission" and challenges to provide timely testing in many jurisdictions, he has decided to close stores for in-person shopping until Jan. 10.

"I am not comfortable with asking our staff to expose themselves to an unknown level of risk," said Lee.

"Consequently – we have decided to close all of our stores to casual in-person shopping until Jan 10th."

Lee says staff will continue to provide curbside service at stores, and Lee Valley Tools is preparing to accommodate a limited number of in-person appointments at each store.

"I completely understand how inconvenient this is, and that some of you will not agree with this decision – and I accept the responsibility for that," said Lee.

"As a company, we have to look to the health and safety of our staff first. We look forward to a return our normal modes of service."

Lee Valley Tools announced the closure of all stores for in-person shopping on the day both Ottawa and Ontario reported record COVID-19 case numbers.

As of Monday, the Ontario government capped capacity in all retail stores in Ontario at 50 per cent until further notice.

According to the website, there are 18 Lee Valley Tools locations across Canada. Lee Valley Tools is located on Morrison Drive in Ottawa.