New restrictions will be imposed on social gatherings, bars, restaurants, sports teams and gyms in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County on Monday, as the region moves into the red zone.
The Ontario government announced early Friday evening that Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County will be moving into the "Red-Control" level as of Monday, March 22 at 12:01 a.m.
Under the Red-Control restrictions, social gatherings are limited to a maximum of five people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Bar and restaurant capacity will be limited to 50 per cent of the indoor dining area, to a maximum of 50 people.
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Health Unit covers areas including Brockville, Prescott, Kemptville, Perth, Almonte, Carleton Place and Gananoque.
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County join Ottawa in the Red-Control level. The Eastern Ontario Health Unit remains in orange, while Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington moves into yellow.
Just last week, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Health Unit had moved into the Yellow-Protect zone due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Earlier this week, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Health Unit said it had detected a significant increase of COVID-19 in West Lanark County, with 36 active cases in the communities of Perth, Smiths Falls, Tay Valley and Lanark Highlands.
Red-Control Restrictions
Organized public events, social gatherings and wedding, funeral and religious services, rites and ceremonies
Limits for all organized public events and social gatherings, where physical distancing can be maintained:
- 5 people indoors
- 25 people outdoors
Limits for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, where physical distancing can be maintained (applies in any venue other than a private dwelling):
- 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors
- 100 people outdoors
Restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments
Capacity limits, where physical distancing can be maintained:
- Approximately 50 per cent of the indoor dining area to be accessible to the public, subject to physical distancing rules
- Total occupancy cannot exceed 50 patrons
Outdoor dining, take out, drive through, and delivery permitted, including alcohol
No buffet style service
Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metres distance and face covering required
Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
Require patrons to be seated; 2 metres minimum or impermeable barrier required between tables
Limit of 4 people may be seated together
Require contact information for all seated patrons
Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only
Personal protective equipment, including eye protection required when is a worker must come within 2 metres of another person who is not wearing a face covering
Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Dancing, singing and the live performance of music is prohibited
Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible
Night clubs and strip clubs only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar
A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request
Sports and recreational fitness facilities
Maintain 2 metres physical distancing at all times
Increase spacing between patrons to 3 metres in areas where there are weights or exercise equipment and in exercise and fitness classes
Capacity limits, where physical distancing can be maintained
- 10 people in indoor areas with weights and exercise machines
- 10 people in all indoor classes or
- 25 people in outdoor classes
No spectators permitted, however each person under 18 may be accompanied by one parent or guardian
Team sports must not be practiced or played except for training (no games or scrimmage)
Activities that are likely to result in individuals coming within 2 metres of each other are not permitted; no contact permitted for team or individual sports
Exemptions for high performance athletes and parasport
Patrons may only be in the facility for 90 minutes except if engaging in a sport
Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible; measures to prevent shouting by both instructors and members of the public
Face coverings required except when exercising
Require contact information for all members of the public that enter the facility
Require reservation for entry; one reservation for teams
Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request
Meeting and event spaces
Capacity limit for the venue, where physical distancing can be maintained:
- 10 people indoors or
- 25 people outdoors
Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only
Require contact information for all seated patrons
Limit of 4 people may be seated together
Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible
Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request
Retail
Capacity limits of:
- 75% for supermarkets and other stores that primarily sell groceries, convenience stores, pharmacies
- 50% for all other retail, including discount and big box retailers, liquor stores, cannabis stores, hardware stores and garden centres
Stores must post capacity limit publicly
Stores must have passive screening for patrons (for example, posting signs outside the store front about not entering if you have COVID-19 symptoms)
- This does not apply to indoor malls, which are required to actively screen their customers before they enter the mall. Malls can use the patron screening tool to help meet this requirement.
Stores within the malls subject to appropriate retail measures
Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls
Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metres distance required inside and outside; face covering also required while in line
Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible
For malls:
- Maximum number of patrons permitted to be seated indoors in mall food court is 10
- A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request
Personal care services
Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, bath houses and other adult venues, closed
Sensory deprivation pods closed (some exceptions)
Services requiring removal of face coverings prohibited
Require contact information from all patrons
Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request
Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments
Capacity limit for the venue, where physical distancing can be maintained:
- 10 people indoors or
- 25 people outdoors
Table games are prohibited
Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only
Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Require contact information from all patrons
Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request
Cinemas
Closed, except for:
- drive-in cinemas
- rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event, with restrictions, which include:
- Performers and employees must maintain 2 metres physical distance except for purposes of the performance
- Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by plexiglass or other impermeable barrier
A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request
Performing arts facilities
Closed to spectators
Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted, with restrictions, which include:
- Performers and employees must maintain 2 metres physical distance except for purposes of the performance
- Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by plexiglass or other impermeable barrier
Drive-in performances permitted
A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request