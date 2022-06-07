Leela Aheer confirms she'll run for UCP leadership

Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Leela Aheer has confirmed she will be running to be leader of Alberta's United Conservative Party.

The former minister of culture, multiculturalism and status is not yet registered with Elections Alberta.

However, she confirmed the decision Tuesday morning to CTV News after announcing it on Real Talk, telling host Ryan Jespersen she needed to discuss the opportunity with family and constituents.

"I am compelled to give back," she said. "My entire premise for being here is because this province has given me so much."

Aheer was demoted from cabinet in 2021 over her criticism of Premier Jason Kenney refusing to take responsibility for photos that appeared to show him and other cabinet members ignoring COVID-19 rules.

She said Tuesday morning the UCP and its future leader have to fix the party's reputation and regain Albertans' trust.

"The entire leadership race, for me, is about regaining Albertans' trust. We owe that to people."

SMALL TOWN MAYOR ENTERS RACE

Aheer and the mayor of a village east of Red Deer are the newest names in the contest.

Bill Rock in Amisk, Alta., announced his campaign on social media on June 2, saying he was "advocating for rural Alberta to be heard."

University of Calgary political scientist Lisa Young predicts he won't be a "huge presence in this race."

Four others have confirmed they will campaign: Brian Jean, Danielle Smith, Travis Toews and Todd Loewen.

Loewen, an independent MLA after Kenney kicked him out of caucus for continued criticism, told CTV News the UCP needs to regain the trust of Albertans.

"I think there has been a disconnect between what Albertans want to see happen, and what government is actually doing."