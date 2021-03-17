The Lefroy Belle Ewart Legion received an $11,000 boost from the Federal Emergency Support Fund for Veterans.

Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard presented the cheque to the branch as part of the second round of funding for legions across Canada.

Over the past year, revenue has dropped significantly because of the pandemic, leaving legions critically cash-strapped..

Legion President Denis Mainville said the federal funding would help keep the legion operating and offering essential services.

"We are a service to the veterans and dealing with the 'buddy check' - how is this veteran doing - this is the purpose of the legion," he said.

"We owe it to our veterans. We have a sacred obligation to them," Brassard said at the cheque presentation Tuesday.

Legions across the country will share $14 million in federal funding.

The Lefroy Belle Ewart Legion first opened its doors 68 years ago.