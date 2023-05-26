Legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld coming to Winnipeg

Jerry Seinfeld will be making his way to Winnipeg this September.

True North Sports and Entertainment announced the comedian will be coming to Winnipeg on Sept. 22.

Seinfeld, who started his comedy career on 'The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson' in 1981, went on to create the most successful comedy TV series in history with 'Seinfeld.'

He also starred in 'Bee Movie' and runs the web series 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.'

Seinfeld will be performing at Canada Life Centre, with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on June 2 and prices start at $59.50 plus fees.