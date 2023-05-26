iHeartRadio

Legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld coming to Winnipeg


FILE - In this Wednesday, July 17, 2019, file photo Jerry Seinfeld attends the "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee," photo call at The Paley Center for Media, in Beverly Hills, Calif. A court says Seinfeld's â€œComedians in Cars Getting Coffeeâ€ was his creation despite copyright claims by a one-time collaborator who helped direct the first episode. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday, May 7, 2020, ended the copyright challenge by Christian Charles with a written order saying he raised his complaint too late to sue. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Jerry Seinfeld will be making his way to Winnipeg this September.

True North Sports and Entertainment announced the comedian will be coming to Winnipeg on Sept. 22.

Seinfeld, who started his comedy career on 'The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson' in 1981, went on to create the most successful comedy TV series in history with 'Seinfeld.'

He also starred in 'Bee Movie' and runs the web series 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.'

Seinfeld will be performing at Canada Life Centre, with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on June 2 and prices start at $59.50 plus fees.

