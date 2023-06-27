Legendary Essex County OPP canine 'Maximus' retires

Essex County OPP canine ‘Maximus’ is hanging up is harness and will soon be living an easy life filled with belly rubs.

After seven years of service, nine-year-old Maximus is retiring and will be adopted by his handler Milan Matovski.

“I have very mixed emotions. I guess the most prominent is happiness, joy. There's a little bit of sadness to be leaving the canine unit,” said Matovski who has been promoted to patrol sergeant.

Maximum is a Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix and joined the OPP in 2016 when he was two.

Maximus is being credited with 204 catches throughout his career, from sniffing out narcotics to apprehending suspects. He is being called the ‘most successful’ general service canine in the OPP.

Matovski says their most rewarding catches have been finding missing people.

“We located a two-year-old and someone that was almost 90. Had we not located them, they would have died,” said Matovski.

Maximus’ impressive career didn’t come without some close calls. In 2020, he had a near-death experience during a drug bust in Leamington.

“He got exposed to fentanyl and he overdosed,” Matovski said. “I had to administer Naloxone a couple of times and reverse the effects.”

The only thing Maximus has to worry about now is learning how to have fun, which his handler says he is still adjusting to.

“I let him in the house and it was like a tornado. He went into drug search mode and thinks he's searching for crack,” Matovski said. “I think he will get used to the luxurious life in a few days.”