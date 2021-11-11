Legendary Flames trainer Jim 'Bearcat' Murray has a new book out just in time for Christmas

Jim 'Bearcat' Murray was a self taught athletic trainer. He didn't go to school to learn his craft, he gained knowledge of the trade by reading books as well as using some knowledge gleaned from his days as a horse trainer.

Murray got his start in the hockey business with the WHL's Calgary Centennials. He was also the trainer for the Calgary Wranglers, the WHA's Calgary Cowboys and got his big break came when the NHL's Calgary Flames moved here from Atlanta.

The Flames hired Murray to be their athletic trainer, role he would stay in for 16 years and was part of the 1989 Flames Championship team.

Murray is one of the true characters of the game. He also has some great stories. Many people tried to convince him to write a book about his puck life, which is also the history of professional hockey in Calgary.

At first he didn't want to but finally gave in and now the book, titled Bearcat Murray, From Ol' Potlicker to Flames Legend is on city bookshelves just in time to land under some Christmas trees.

"Well I had about 80 people pounding on my back and trying to make me want to do this and I didn't want to because I thought it was a joke," Murray said.

It wasn't a joke for Bearcat's son Danny. He'd heard about all of the stories and pushed his dad to tell his story. The younger Murray says he's glad he didn't let up because the book is well worth it.

"It's great to be sharing these stories with the public too because we miss a lot of these people we grew up with," Murray said.

"It's just been a wonderful time and he sure got a twinkle in his eye doing this book."

Murray was born in Vulcan, Alberta in 1933. He and his family moved to Okotoks in 1937 and Bearcat and his wife Shirley still live there today.

The book takes readers through his younger years and his life in the game of hockey.

George Johnson was the author and he said writing a book about Bearcat was a no-brainer.

"He's a treasure and he's an encyclopedia on hockey not only for this franchise but for this province," Johnson told CTV.

"It was about time and I'm just lucky enough that I was the little potlicker that got to write, you know tell his story through his voice."

HALL OF FAMER

Murray is now 88 and will go down as one of the most popular members of the Calgary Flames.

He's a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and even had his own fan club in Boston.

And he still can't believe someone wrote a book about his life.

"Far from it, as a matter of fact I didn't think I'd last more than a few years as a trainer," he said. "But it happened and it was good."

The book has several great interviews with former players, coaches and general managers.

They all talk about the love and respect they had for Bearcat ,who in many ways was ahead of his time as a trainer.

Johnson says he isn't surprised Murray gets such high praise from the hockey world.

"It's not often in any kind of work that you're universally loved. Somebody hates you. Somebody doesn't like you. You're stepping on somebody's toes. But this guy, everyone loves him," Johnson said.

If you'd like to read Bearcat's book, it's now on the shelves at most bookstores.