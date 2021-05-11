Legendary Hall of Famer honoured with Dale Hawerchuk Way

Barrie Council unanimously approved renaming the entrance of the Sadlon Arena on Bayview Drive in honour of former Barrie Colts coach Dale Hawerchuk.

Hawerchuck, 57, served nearly a decade as the Barrie Colts head coach. The Hockey Hall of Fame player died of cancer in August 2020.

The city will be working with the Barrie Colts to announce an unveiling date that will coincide with other events planned to honour Dale Hawerchuk.

The signage will be installed by the city's Recreation and Culture Services Department.

Hawerchuck, a Toronto native, collected two Memorial Cups, took home CHL Player of the Year, was the Memorial Cup MVP and QMJHL First Team All-Star.

Hawerchuk was drafted first overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 1981. He became the youngest player in NHL history to post 100 points, a record broken by Sidney Crosby in 2006.

After 16 years with the Jets, Hawerchuk retired at 34 with 1,409 points marking his spot in 17th place on the career points list. He was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001.

The Jets plan to honour Hawerchuk with a statue, and there's a petition to name a Winnipeg street for him.

With files from Kim Phillips and Siobhan Morris