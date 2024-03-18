Legendary Randy Bachman returning to Caesars Windsor

The legendary Bachman-Turner Overdrive is coming to Windsor.

The band is booked to take the Colosseum stage on Friday, June 14 at 8 p.m.

Randy Bachman has earned over 120 Gold and Platinum albums and singles awards around the world. His songwriting has garnered him the coveted Number One spot on radio playlists in over 20 countries, and throughout his career, he has sold over 40 million records. Bachman’s songs have been recorded by a broad range of artists and have been placed in dozens of TV shows, films, and commercials.

Bachman first scored Billboard radio chart success with his band The Guess Who in 1965 performing the song, “Shakin' All Over.” The Guess Who went on an unprecedented run of five singles that each sold a million copies, all the product of the gold-plated Randy Bachman-Burton Cummings songwriting team. Their hits included “These Eyes,” “No Sugar Tonight,” and “American Woman.”

Bachman formed Brave Belt, a country rock outfit in 1970, and experimented with a new musical style and lineup that eventually metamorphosed into Bachman-Turner Overdrive. Monstrous hits for the band included, “Let it Ride,” “Roll on Down the Highway,” “Takin' Care of Business,” “Hey You,” “Looking Out for #1,” “Four Wheel Drive,” and “You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet.”

In 2023, Bachman revived BTO for a fall tour, which continues into 2024. Led by Bachman, BTO's latest lineup includes Mick Dalla-Vee, Brent Knudsen, Marc LaFrance, and Tal Bachman.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and on show days from noon to 10 p.m.

Caesars Rewards members receive exclusive ticket presale benefits. Purchase your presale tickets, available at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20 to be the first to buy tickets before the public for Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.