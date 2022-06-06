Legendary singer Tom Jones returns to Caesars Windsor stage in September

Tom Jones will be bringing his rhythm and blues to Windsor this fall.

The legendary singer is scheduled to take The Colosseum stage on the Surrounded By Time tour on Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.

Jones has over 100 million record sales, 36 Top 40 hits, and a string of Grammy awards during his five-decade career.

He is known for hits like “It’s Not Unusual,” “What’s New Pussycat,” “Delilah,” “If I Only Knew” and “Sex Bomb.”

He was last in Windsor on Sept. 17, 2016.

Tickets for his 2022 show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 10. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The box office is open Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 8pm and on show days from noon to 10 p.m.