Legion’s poppy campaign goes digital

The Royal Canadian Legion’s poppy campaign expands its digital footprint with an interactive element this year.

People are able to scan their Legion poppies using a smartphone and see stories of Canadians who have given their lives in service, including several from Saskatchewan.

The stories provide background to individuals who have served and the sacrifice they made.

In addition, there will be electronic boxes at Legion branches, HSBC branches, and some retailers. Donations can be made at the boxes to receive a lapel Poppy.

There are also digital poppies that can be found online and shared on social media platforms as a sign of remembrance.

Funds donated will support veterans and their families.

The poppy was adopted as a symbol of remembrance in 1921 by the Great War Veterans Association, according to the Canadian War Museum.

In 1925, the Canadian Legion also adopted the symbol.

The poppy is traditionally worn on the left lapel.