Legionnaire's disease outbreak in Orillia, Ont.

There is a cluster of Legionnaire’s disease in Orillia, Ont.

Nineteen cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been discovered in people who reside in or have visited the City of Orillia in recent weeks.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is currently investigating the outbreak, said Dr. Charles Gardner, medical officer of health for SMDHU.

“We have had these cases reported to us very recently, indicating the need to investigate and to take steps to reduce the risk of further transmission,” said Gardner. “The health unit is looking for a source of the bacteria, and health care providers in the community are being notified to watch and test for potential cases.”

Legionnaires’ disease is a lung disease caused by Legionella bacteria, which is commonly found in natural freshwater environments. However, it can become a health concern in water systems, such as cooling towers, plumbing systems in large buildings, humidifiers, hot tubs and spas and decorative fountains when conditions allow the bacteria to multiply.

This isn't the first time Orillia has had to deal with the lung disease. In 2019, 10 confirmed cases were discovered. Nine people recovered and one person died.

It was later determined that cooling towers in downtown Orillia contained a strain of legionella bacteria that was identified in the cluster of cases.

People can develop Legionnaires’ disease when they inhale aerosolized water droplets containing the bacteria.

People cannot get Legionnaires’ disease by drinking water, and it cannot be passed from person to person. Most people exposed to the bacteria do not become ill.

The health unit is working with community partners, including the City of Orillia, to help raise awareness, gather information and monitor the impacts of the cluster.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia (lung infection) caused by bacteria. People over 50, smokers, or those with certain medical conditions, including weakened immune systems, chronic lung disease or other chronic health conditions, are at increased risk for Legionnaires’ disease. Legionnaires’ disease can be treated with antibiotics, and most cases resolve without long-term effects.

Common disease symptoms are fever, chills, cough and difficulty breathing. Other symptoms can also develop, such as headaches, muscle pain and digestive problems (e.g., loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea).

The health unit recommends that if you have been feeling ill and have respiratory symptoms, you should follow up with your health care provider or call Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000 or seek immediate medical attention.

More information on Legionnaire’s disease can be found on the health unit’s website or by calling Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.