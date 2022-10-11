Legionnaires' outbreak in Orillia climbs with new confirmed cases

An outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Orillia continues to grow, with the health unit now confirming 23 cases, with one additional case under investigation.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) says 12 women and 11 men over 50 contracted the disease, with 18 patients from Orillia. The other five live in neighbouring municipalities, the health unit says.

Of those, health officials say nine individuals have been hospitalized after being diagnosed with the respiratory disease.

"We believe the source is likely one of the 11 cooling towers in Orillia, and we are looking into it, including testing the water from there as well as asking them [the city] to clean and disinfect them," stated SMDHU associate medical officer of health Dr. Colin Lee.

Dr. Lee added that most legionella cluster investigations do not result in finding the exact cause.

Legionnaires' disease is a form of pneumonia commonly found in natural freshwater environments. It cannot be contracted from drinking water, or person to person. The disease develops by inhaling small water droplets that contain the bacteria.

Symptoms can include high fever, chills, cough, muscle aches and headaches. Abdominal pain and diarrhea are possible.

The health unit reports, "legionellosis varies in severity and can cause death in up to five to 30 per cent of cases."

The outbreak was issued Friday with 19 confirmed cases.