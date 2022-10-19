Legionnaires' outbreak in Orillia, Ont. turns deadly as cases climb

Health officials confirm an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Orillia has claimed one life as cases continue to climb.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit said one person in their 60s died, and 35 others are infected.

"Our hearts go out to the person who died. Unfortunately, Legionella does have about a 10 per cent fatality rate," said the health unit's associate medical officer of health, Dr. Colin Lee.

Of the 35 infected individuals, 31 sought hospital care, 29 were admitted, one is in the ICU, while six others remain hospitalized.

RELATED

The outbreak is affecting an already stretched healthcare system.

"It is that added cumulative effect that is adding pressures of COVID patients, and now this respiratory illness that is causing pressures," said Carmine Stumpo, President and CEO of Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital.

Experts note the risk of contracting Legionella is believed to be low as all of the water cooling towers in the city, which are the likely source, have been cleaned and inspected.

Still, the health unit says people should look out for cold and flu-like symptoms that last longer than usual. Any trouble with breathing could also be a sign of Legionnaires' disease. Dr. Lee says if you are concerned, to seek medical advice.

The health unit continues to investigate to pinpoint the exact location for the spread, with results expected over the next two weeks.