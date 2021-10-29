'These guys are living poor,' Here's why the legion's poppy campaign is so critical to veterans

The annual Poppy Campaign launched in communities across Ontario on Friday to support veterans.

This year marks 100 years since the poppy was first recognized as a symbol of Remembrance for Canadian veterans.

From the last Friday of October until November 11, millions of Canadians wear a poppy to commemorate and honour those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

MP John Brassard said his office is often flooded with veteran's issues, including homelessness and food insecurity.

"There are a lot of challenges that are being faced, and there's a lot of organizations that are helping out, like the Royal Canadian Legion and others across the country, because the need is that great," said Brassard, Minister for Veterans Affairs.

As part of the Poppy 100 tributes this year, new commemorative pins, a stamp and a coin have been created in honour of the anniversary.

Volunteers will canvas, and donation boxes will be set up at several stores and legions.

Longtime Bradford Legion volunteer Dave Woolings said helping out is the least he could do, knowing what some veterans face.

"Some of these guys are living poor," he said. "They're poor. They're damn near on welfare."

Woolings hopes to educate those who offer donations.

"There's a lot of people who think that the campaign of distributing poppies is all about buying guns and ammunition. It's not. It's trying to support the people who have been there, did that," he said.

All proceeds support veterans and their families.

A number of electronic tap options have been created this year to make donating easier for those who don't regularly carry cash.

Visit the Legion's website to find a poppy donation box near you.

With files from CTV's Craig Momney