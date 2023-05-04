LEGO-themed burger restaurant coming to Victoria for pop-up event

A unique LEGO-inspired pop-up restaurant is coming to Victoria this fall.

Brick Burger is bringing its "gourmet burgers" that look like large LEGO bricks to a pop-up location in James Bay on Oct. 7 and 8.

Besides food, the restaurant will also feature LEGO-themed furniture, colourful brick walls and a "brick building station where you can let your imagination run wild and create your own brick designs."

Adults and families are welcome to visit the restaurant, which will offer beef, chicken and veggie burger options.

"Brick Burger is the perfect destination for anyone looking for a playful and delicious dining adventure," said the restaurant in a release Thursday.

Diners must buy tickets to visit Brick Burger, which can be purchased online for $47 each.

Tickets include one burger and one soft drink or alcoholic beverage.

The location of the restaurant has not been released, though organizers say it will be located along Oswego Street.