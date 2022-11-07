Lehman helms final council meeting after 12 years as Barrie mayor

It was the end of an era at city hall in Barrie Monday as one of the city's longest-ever serving mayors helmed his last city council meeting.

Monday served as the final gathering for the current session of council. Mayor Jeff Lehman, who chose not to seek another term after unsuccessfully running provincially, gave a heartfelt farewell to the city he's led as mayor for more than a decade.

"My work has been about building a better city," Lehman said in his speech, directed at his children. "I want the Barrie you grow up in to be better than the Barrie I grew up in."

Lehman was one of five people attending their final meeting on council. Deputy Mayor Barry Ward, who failed to win the mayoral election, bid adieu after serving as a councillor for 22 years, the longest-current serving member.

"It's kind of mixed emotions. I kind of wish I wasn't leaving council but on the other hand after 22 years I'm certainly not looking back with any regrets," says Ward. "I've done everything I wanted to do, except becoming mayor obviously but I've enjoyed it."

Councillor Mike McCann, who also attempted to win the mayor's seat, said goodbye after two terms, but hinted that he may return in the future.

Also saying goodbye were councillors Natalie Harris and Keenan Aylwin, who both chose not to seek a second term.

"I'm proud of the progressive movement in Barrie that has really found it's voice over the past four years and we've created a sense of community and connection," says Aylwin.

In his speech thanking his family, friends and constituents, the mayor issued a warning of the challenges that the next council faces. After 16 years in the council chambers, he's concerned of the increased political polarization, something he blames largely on the rise of social media.

"The antidote to that polarization and the isolation that feeds it is connection," says Lehman. "And we here in municipal government in our community, nobody has more direct ability to build connections amongst human beings than we in local government."