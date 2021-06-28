Leila supersite to offer limited walk-in Pfizer doses to youth

The province will be offering a limited number of Pfizer doses to youth at the Leila supersite in Winnipeg beginning Wednesday.

The supersite will be giving walk-in Pfizer doses to youth between the ages of 12 and 17, from Wednesday, June 30 to Sunday, July 4. The province said there will be about 330 doses available each day.

"In anticipation of significant demand, individuals in line will be given a colour-coded ticket, which will identify a time slot later the same day when they will be able to get their vaccine," the province said in a vaccine news release on Monday.

The province said the supersite will be accepting walk-ins from 9 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m. each day.

Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for people ages 12-17 in Canada.

The province said all supersites are now booking Pfizer appointments for the end of July.