'Lengthy closure' expected east of London Thursday morning


(Source: Google)

A lengthy road closure is expected east of London Thursday morning.

OPP report County Road 29/Hamilton Road is closed in both directions between Harris Road and Mill Road following a single-vehicle crash.

Injuries in the crash are reported as minor and an investigation is underway.

According to police, the lengthy closure is due to a damaged hydro pole.

