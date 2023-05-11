Lengthy evictions process lead to pressure on landlords, lengthy housing waitlist in Sudbury

In its annual general meeting on Tuesday, Greater Sudbury Housing sounded the alarm about the delayed tenant eviction process in Ontario.

Last week, the Ombudsman released a report outlining 61 recommendations the province should implement to improve the province’s landlord and tenant system.

One of those recommendations included addressing the long wait times landlords face when trying to evict a tenant.

Barb Dubois, Sudbury’s director of housing operations, said as of Dec. 31, it had written off 378 accounts, totaling $315,000. Dubois said the issue at hand is that there are 83 tenants refusing to pay their rent.

“The Landlord Tenant Board process is slow and as of Dec. 31, those 83 tenants owed us $339,000, so together that’s a big number,” she said.

Dubois said the eviction process is difficult and can take up to a year.

“It’s taking up to eight months just to get a hearing date and from there, after you have a hearing, the landlord and tenant board has 60 days to provide you their decision,” she said.

“Usually that’ll give the tenant time to move out before they evict -- and that’s a year.”

Dubois said some tenants refuse to pay rent, even after receiving an eviction notice. She said this ties up resources that could be better served elsewhere, and extends an already lengthy list of people desperately looking for housing.

Ray Goulet, president of the Greater Sudbury Landlord Association, said he’s heard from many landlords, including himself, who has experienced frustration with long eviction times.

He said he’s heard from some landlords who have waited up to two years.

“There’s non-payment of rent, damage to (the) apartment, abuse to the landlord. It’s getting really serious out there,” he said.

“Landlords are losing a lot of money so as a result, what we see is the mom and pops getting out of the business because it’s not nice to be a landlord.”

Goulet said, as a landlord, he’s lost between $10,000 and $25,000. He encourages other landlords to go through an extended screening process to ensure they get proper tenants.

He said this can make the process longer, but it could prevent landlords from being burned.

“Screening processes, credit cheques, Facebook page, references, two, three four references, initially putting applications out there,” he said, adding it hasn’t deterred away those looking for rentals.

He said there is increased demand for individuals searching for one- and two-bedroom units.

“I know I get a lot of requests,” he said. “We do see a large demand in Sudbury.”

Goulet said the eviction process should be expedited.

“So that tenants know they can’t get away with 10, 15, 20 months of free rent,” he said.

“They have to be honest, forthright, if they’re working they can pay their rent, because it all works in a chain effect.”