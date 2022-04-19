Lengthy lane closures on Montreal Road begin Sunday

A stretch of Montreal Road will be closed to all but a single lane of westbound traffic for the spring and summer starting Sunday.

The city of Ottawa says as of April 24, drivers will only have a single westbound lane open between St. Laurent Boulevard and the Vanier Parkway until approximately mid-September.

This is part of the Montreal Road revitalization project to replace aging underground infrastructure, including water main, sections of sanitary sewer, storm sewer and the roadway. Construction of surface features will also continue this year, including concrete sidewalks, cycle tracks and landscaping.

Eastbound traffic, including cyclists, will be detoured to McArthur Avenue via North River Road and Vanier Parkway, connecting to St. Laurent Boulevard.

OC Transpo routes will also be modified. Some segments of Montreal Road will have two-way traffic predominantly for the use of buses.

On-street parking will be prohibited in the affected area and driveway access will be maintained only on the westbound side of the street. Some side street closures will also be required.

Montreal Road between North River Road and Vanier Parkway will continue to operate as a two-way road, but with some parking restrictions as work progresses. Pedestrian access to local businesses will be maintained and businesses can remain open.

The $64 million revitalization project began in 2019. The city says the work this year is meant to complete underground sewer and surface work up to St. Laurent Boulevard, complete landscape and streetscape work as well as final lift of asphalt pavement on Montreal Road.