Lengthy standoff in Medicine Hat, Alta., ends with one man in custody

Police in Medicine Hat, Alta., had a 54-year-old man in custody Monday night after a standoff that started early in the morning.

Officers first responded to a domestic violence call on Southlands Boulevard in Medicine Hat around 6:30 a.m.

When they went in with an arrest warrant, they were confronted with a man armed with a weapon.

Negotiations went on for the next three hours, but were unsuccessful.

The tactical team eventually used non-lethal weapons and took the man into custody.

The man faces charges of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and uttering threats.

Police say a female victim received minor injuries.

The suspect also received minor injuries during contact with police.

No officers were hurt.

Police are not disclosing what kind of weapon was involved.