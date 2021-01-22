After over a year on the market and decades of ownership, Les Compagnons is without a home marking a new start for the francophone cultural centre in North Bay.

"A big part of the message that we’re trying to get across is that we are so much more than a building," said Les Compagnons Des Francs Loisirs Co-Chair Michel Page. "The building was an important piece of our history. Our founders went ahead and this was an old church that they actually bought and renovated back in the early 60s."

Page said the group has a lot of fond memories of events that happened at the building over the years, but it has become much more than that.

The building was put up for sale in the fall of 2019 after a series of studies that took place starting in 2017.

“At the end of the day, what we had suspected was what ended up being the result. Because of the age of the building, because of the necessary renovations and repairs that were needed, it was really cost-prohibitive for us to continue functioning within that building," Page said.

Although not an easy decision, Page said that people won’t notice that big of a difference since the centre branched out into the community in recent years, holding events at the Capitol Centre and different high schools.

"As much as it is bittersweet, it is still an important piece moving forward and the intent here is not the end of something, but really to make sure that we can continue existing and being an important part of the North Bay – Nipissing community for many years to come,” he said.

The sale of the building coincides with the 58th annual carnaval in the city, which is still happening but in a virtual setting this year.

"We’ve adapted as many of the activities as we could and included as many of our usual partners as we could," said Project Manager Anne Brule. "The pandemic has forced us to be a little bit creative."

Since going virtual, the carnaval has actually already started its festivities with a photo contest that is taking place until Jan. 27. It also has school activity suggestions and a whole week of events planned for the first week of February.

"Carnaval is one of the first activities that the francophones in the area developed," Brule said. "It was a strong affirmation of our language, our culture, our identity and it has been with us for 58 years. It was just very important to us to continue those traditions, even if they have to evolve."

She added, "for me, it’s a symbol that we are alive. It’s a celebration of life. It’s our celebration of our strength as a community, of perseverance. These are all important symbolisms that come out of having activities for the carnaval."

Brule said that the carnaval is truly a team effort within the community and even though they had to adjust to a virtual event this year, everyone still wanted to participate.

"Every time I’ve done an outreach, the reaction has been 'how can we help,'" she said.

For those wondering about the annual carnaval memory buttons, they will still be available. Including a special button this year, in memory of a very important member.

"I’m taking over for Lou Gange who passed away this year," Brule said. "We miss Lou, definitely. She organized so many activities and kept these things going for us for a number of years. So there’s a special part of the carnaval that is in memory of Lou."

Memory buttons for Lou can be ordered through Les Compagnons.