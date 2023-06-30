Lesperance Road construction continues into July, rain delays completion date

Tecumseh, Ont. town officials asked drivers to be patient a little while longer.

The Lesperance Road and VIA Grade Crossing Improvements Project was expected to be done by the end of June, but work will continue into next month.

The town tweeted, “Due to recent inclement weather, the Lesperance Road VIA Rail closure remains in effect as they finish the placement of surface asphalt. The road is scheduled to be open in the month of July, weather dependent.”

Detours will remain in effect.

Some of the work is done which includes new curbs, placement of base asphalt, storm manhole repair and a decorative retaining wall.

Work began in April after an inspection in 2014 determined the grade of the road was too steep on either side of the level crossing.

The $2.1-million cost was split by the federal government and the town.

Tecumseh is spending more than $1.1-million of the total on streetscaping, which includes more trees and decorative street lighting.

