Less than half of TTC workers have disclosed their COVID-19 vaccine status

Less than half of TTC workers have disclosed their COVID-19 vaccination status one week after the original deadline to do so.

On Tuesday, the spokesperson for the Toronto Transit Commission said on social media that they were “nearing 50 per cent of active TTC employees who’ve provided (their) vaccination status.”

Of those that have provided the information, 93 per cent have received two doses of a vaccine while seven per cent have received their first shot.

In mid-august the transportation agency announced that all TTC employees, contractors and students will be required to show proof of vaccination by Sept. 13 and undergo mandatory education if not vaccinated.

That deadline has now been pushed to Sept. 30.

Similarly to City of Toronto workers, the TTC is requiring all staff to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 30.

The city had to extend its deadline for vaccination status notification as well, saying that all staff must provide that information by Sept. 30.

On Monday, the city said that thousands of workers have yet to complete a disclosure form. However, of the 24,000 who did fill out the form, 88 per cent are fully vaccinated and five per cent are partially vaccinated.