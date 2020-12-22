Ahead of the region’s first lockdown in March, the province saw a frenzy of buyers lining up outside stores to stock pile their pantries before lockdown.

This time around, it seems people in the region feel that we’re better prepared for what’s to come next.

The lockdown, which begins on Boxing Day, has local non-essential businesses starting their end-of-year sales a little early.

"We are closed Boxing Day, so we do have flyers going out tomorrow," said Dave Tuckey, owner of Tuckey Home Hardware in Wortley Village on Tuesday.

Tuckey Home Hardware in Wortley Village on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Jordyn Read / CTV News)

While some sale shelves are nearly empty, Tuckey says it’s caused mainly by a delay in supply and inventory arriving at the store, not just customer demand.

"I think a lot of people shopped earlier this year preparing for what would happen and to avoid lineups as well. We had some practice with this the last go around."

Tuckey Home Hardware will be offering curbside pickup to those who want to order online starting Sunday.

Grocery stores were one place that saw a frenzy of stock-pilers ahead of the first lockdown, but this time around in south London, it wasn’t as busy as some shoppers anticipated.

"I was expecting to stay outside like we did when it first started. I think they’re a little more prepared this time…they’re not hoarding things like toilet paper like they did last time," says shopper Valerie, who only purchased items for her upcoming Christmas dinner.

Valerie shops for her Christmas dinner at Food Basics in south London on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Jordyn Read / CTV News)

At the Food Basics on Ernest Avenue, the parking lot was at half capacity and people’s grocery carts were not very full either.

"I’m just getting stuff for Christmas, and probably New Year's too," says Mike Lamb who was shopping on Tuesday.

While Walmart’s parking lot beside White Oaks Mall was fairly busy at noon on Tuesday, the lot reserved for curbside pickup was not.

Carl Castle, who’s been a fan and avid user of curbside pickup for months, says the whole process only takes about five minutes.

"I’m 81 years old and I have diabetes, so I am vulnerable to go into the grocery stores. I’ve been doing this two or three times now and I find it really safe…I would do this all the time."