Lessons learned from Columbine shooting: Retired Principal Presentation

Retired Principal of Columbine High School Frank DeAngelis will be in Sudbury on April 11.

DeAngelis faced an unimaginable situation in 1999 when two students opened fire at his school in Colorado.

“When I heard my secretary screaming that there was gunfire I’m saying no this can’t be happening, this has to be a senior prank and that is the one common denominator when I do go out helping people not only within our own country but internationally first thing they say is 'Frank I can’t believe it happened here' and I said those same words 23 years ago.” says DeAngelis.

He will deliver a special presentation for the community on Monday April 11 from 6 to 8pm at the Caruso Club or virtually through a zoom link.

“What I hope to do is come up there and share that no matter what happens you know there’s life afterwards and how that recovery piece has helped and not only with that I think its so important now is I talk about the fact that back when Columbine happened the enemy was the two shooters but right now what people has been dealing with is the pandemic and there are a lot of similarities on the recovery piece taking care of yourself.”

Over 20 years later DeAngelis offers timely strategies, coping mechanisms and messages of hope as he connects his traumatic experience to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As far as children I talk a lot about what they’re going through with hybrid learning and things of that nature and when we came back after the shooting we had to retrain our teachers how to teach very similar to what is happening now around the country around the world is the social emotional learning and the impact of that two and a half years has had on the students and so that recovery piece and then dealing with situations of people dying from covid and I think my story if I can summarize it would be time to remember but a time for hope.”

This presentation, being hosted by the Violence Threat Risk Assessment (VTRA) Steering Committee, will be of special interest to first responders, healthcare staff, educators, social workers, mental health personnel and parents/guardians.

“We thought it would be a really good idea for Frank to come and tell his story because what we’ve started is the trauma advanced systems training so back in 2010 we started with violence threat risk assessment we’ve trained over a thousand people in our area to address if there’s an individual who’s base line has shifted and they're on a pathway towards violence,” said Anna Barsanti of the Violence Threat Risk Assessment Steering Committee.

Contact Anna Barsanti at vtracoordinator@gmail.com to register for the in-person session or for further information.