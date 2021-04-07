Let it shine! We’re in for a gem of a day with highs pushing into the plus twenties: This is your Saskatoon forecast

The bad news is we’ll see stronger winds develop as the day wears on, but even still the warmth is welcome.

Looking ahead to later in the week, things return to where we’ve seen them, with the potential of showers in the mix.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny / PM Wind

High: 21

Evening: 19

Thursday – Showers

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 13

Friday –Sunny

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 12