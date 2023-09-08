'Let loose': Winnipeg comedian competing in Roast Battle TV show

A Winnipeg comedian put his roasting skills to the test for all of the country to see.

Jordan Welwood was one of three Winnipeg comics on the third season of Roast Battle Canada – a show where two pairs of Canadian comics face off in a battle of ruthless jokes to see who will be crowned the winner. The judges include Russell Peters, Sabrina Jalees, and K. Trevor Wilson.

Welwood, who appeared in episodes five and seven, said the whole idea is to come with your “meanest and a little more off-the-wall” comedy material.

“It’s fun to just kind of let loose and explore that side of comedy for a while,” he said.

Welwood said he prepared for the show by doing as much research as possible, noting that he had to go up against Tyler Morrison who is known for roasting.

He said there are no hard feelings between contestants, and that he’s even become friends with his competitors.

“That’s the thing, you roast the ones you love, they say,” he said.

“It’s all done with a spoonful of love.”

As for whether his own feelings got hurt, Welwood said that didn’t happen.

“I think a good joke’s just fun,” he said.

“You can’t have tender feelings when you’re doing the roast that would defeat the purpose.”

THE GROWING WINNIPEG COMEDY SCENE

Welwood was one of three Winnipeg comedians on this season of the show, with the other two being Garrett Jamieson and Paul Rabliauskas.

He said the Winnipeg comedy scene has been “humming along” for a while, and that many Winnipeg comedians are doing big things.

“It’s exciting. It’s always good for Winnipeg comedy when you get out there,” he said.

- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail.