Florence Kalu screamed at the top of her lungs after winning $500,000 in a game of Plinko and when asked what she plans on doing with the money, the shaking Hamilton, Ont. woman said “let me go home and sit down first.”

Kalu bought a Plinko ticket at a local store that led her to a giant board, the same one seen on the Price is Right game show.

“I just went to one side and scratched the card and then he put the ticket in and there was a lot of noise from the machine,” she said. “He said ‘you won.’ I said ‘OK, what did I win? Give me the money, let me go.’”

Kalu then found out she won the opportunity to head to the OLG Prize Centre and drop a single chip into the Plinko board in person.

The board has two slots each for the prizes of $100,000, $200,000, $300,000 and $400,000. In the middle is one slot for the grand prize of $500,000.

Before heading up the stairs to the top of the board, Kalu said “I’m feeling good, I’m nervous and I thank God for everything.”

An OLG employee counts down from three before Kalu drops her chip into the board, landing in the $500,000 slot.

She starts screaming loudly, throwing her arms in the air and says “amazing, happy, finally” when asked how she is feeling in that moment.

She then goes down the stairs, falls to the ground, still screaming at the top of her lungs.

“Have you thought about what you are going to do with the $500,000?” the OLG employee asks.

“Let me go home and sit down first,” Kalu says while shaking. “Let me sit down, see my husband, my children, then eat first. Can I go sit down, I’m shaking.”

Kalu is the first person to participate in dropping a chip on the real Plinko board at the OLG Prize Centre. The game was launched last month.