'Let's cleanse ourselves': Mother of Sask. homicide victim calls for end to violence

The mother of homicide victim Byron Bear wants people in Prince Albert to work to end violence, especially among those in the Indigenous community.

“With one of the highest rates of homicide in Canada, let’s put this to a stop. Let’s cleanse ourselves and clean our community so we can save our people,” said Shirley Bear.

Bear's remains were located Feb. 10 in a rural area near Hague, Sask. about 40 km north of Saskatoon.

Prince Albert Police Service said in a media release that they believe Bear’s death may be related to a report of gunfire Dec. 6, 2021 around 4 a.m. in the 300 block of 9th Street East. Police say they found evidence of a serious assault but no victim.

Shirley Bear had reported her son missing Dec. 7 after he didn’t return home.

Raine Farrow, 23, and Kyle Burns, 37, are charged with second-degree murder. Both made their first court appearances in Prince Albert Provincial Court last week. Shirley Bear believes they should be charged with first-degree murder.

Shirley Bear said her son, 27, was working to turn his life around after serving time in jail for weapons charges. He was a medical taxi driver and was working complete more certification. He also had a nine-year-old daughter.

“My son only lasted 36 days out of jail,” said Bear. “Why did this happen to Byron?”

She said that prior to his death, people told her people were out to hurt him. She said Byron was not in a gang.

“He was a brave man, he wasn’t scared to meet anybody and put everyone in his heart, and when he saw someone hurt he always gave them a hug and said, 'ah don’t worry,'” Shirley Bear told CTV News.

Police continue to investigate.