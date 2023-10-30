'Let's fight': 25-year-old arrested after allegedly assaulting a Toronto parking enforcement officer
A 25-year-old has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a parking enforcement officer in downtown Toronto in September.
It happened on Sept. 22, at around 7 p.m., when Toronto police received a call for an assault in the area of Danforth and Logan avenues.
A parking enforcement officer was in the process of issuing a violation notice to an illegally parked vehicle when the accused allegedly tried to grab the officer’s handheld device from them.
The accused then allegedly grabbed the officer’s right forearm and said, “Let’s fight,” before trying to stop the officer from issuing the ticket.
Officers said the accused then got into the vehicle and drove away.
In a news release issued Monday, police said 25-year-old Halefom Kiflay Belay, of Toronto, has been arrested, and is facing a charge for assaulting a peace officer.
The charge has not been tested in court.
-
London police investigate apparent shooting after bullet hole found in homeLondon police are investigating an apparent shooting after a resident alerted officers to a bullet hole in a home Monday night.
-
Ottawa firefighter hurt battling garage fire in ManotickOttawa Fire Services says one firefighter was injured battling a garage fire in Manotick Tuesday afternoon.
-
'Don't take risks': Family highlights road safety following streak of fatal crashes in Sask.On Sept. 29, Kevin MacKinnon was driving home from his father's retirement party, when he was involved in a crash involving three vehicles.
-
Man charged after car crashes in Aldergrove with woman's legs hanging from doorDays after a car was driven into a policing office in B.C.'s Lower Mainland with a woman's legs hanging from the door, a suspect has been charged.
-
Cancellation of Saskatoon green cart contract came as a 'surprise,' company saysThe City of Saskatoon is going in a different direction with its green cart program after the company hired to process organics "defaulted" on the contract but the president of the company says he wants to set the record straight.
-
City staff to explore relocating proposed Ontario Place spa to Exhibition PlaceMembers of the city’s executive committee have voted in favour of exploring the possibility of building the proposed Therme spa and water park on Exhibition Place instead of Ontario Place.
-
SIU clears OPP officer in Lakeshore incidentOntario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared an OPP officer of any criminal wrongdoing in connection to the injuries a 21-year-old sustained after allegedly taking a firearm from a police cruiser in Lakeshore over the summer.
-
Fugitive may be armed, police in Sagamok warnThe public is being warned to be on the lookout for a fugitive who is in the area and could be armed, police in Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation said Tuesday evening.
-
Kitchener students and staff get into the spooky spirit on HalloweenStudents at the Kitchener private school, St. Jude’s Scholar’s Hall, say Halloween is a big deal for them and you can tell by the many kids and staff dressed up in intricate costumes in the halls.