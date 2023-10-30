'Let's fight': 25-year-old arrested after allegedly assaulting a Toronto parking enforcement officer

A 25-year-old has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a parking enforcement officer in downtown Toronto in September.

It happened on Sept. 22, at around 7 p.m., when Toronto police received a call for an assault in the area of Danforth and Logan avenues.

A parking enforcement officer was in the process of issuing a violation notice to an illegally parked vehicle when the accused allegedly tried to grab the officer’s handheld device from them.

The accused then allegedly grabbed the officer’s right forearm and said, “Let’s fight,” before trying to stop the officer from issuing the ticket.

Officers said the accused then got into the vehicle and drove away.

In a news release issued Monday, police said 25-year-old Halefom Kiflay Belay, of Toronto, has been arrested, and is facing a charge for assaulting a peace officer.

The charge has not been tested in court.