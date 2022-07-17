'Let's get grilling': Ribfest draws hundreds for tangy, juicy ribs

Since Thursday, the smell of mouth-watering ribs has filled the air at the North Bay waterfront.

The grills are sizzling, the customers are ordering and then sitting down to devour the tangy, juicy meat.

"The taste, the sauce, the smoke. You can't beat it," chuckled Shawn Hamilton, a local rib lover.

"I got three racks because I tried to be modest and I also got a couple pounds of pulled pork."

With a kids zone and live music, Sunday marked the last day of the 2022 Harvest King Ribfest as hungry people packed the waterfront and were thrilled to see it come back for the first time since 2019.

Carrying a few small boxes full of food were sisters Jessica Servello and Karly Hatchard.

"We definitely missed it for the last few years," explained Hatchard.

"I love BBQ. We literally went to each stall and got a bit of everything," said Servello.

For the last four days, three out-of-town ribbers have been cooking and lathering the meat to the heart's desire.

"We have some that believe it or not don't want them saucy and like them how we call it 'Memphis Style' and that's pre-rubbing them with flavour combinations," explained Kona Sakellis, co-owner of 'Route 55' Ribs.

Sakellis is also the general manager of Jack The Ribber; another of the other rib stalls set up.

"It's been fantastic so far," she said, noting there is friendly competition between the three stalls on who has the best ribs around.

"We all have a little bit of leeway each to change it up when it comes to what flavour pallet each team wants to incorporate."

The Baker family came up from Sundridge to try the food.

"I'm liking these 'Route 55' ones. They have a nice sweet flavour to them and a little bit of bbq sauce," said Shaw Baker.

"They fall of the bone and they're delicious."

In previous years, the ribfests were hosted at the Voyager Inn. The operators, Tom and Geoff Richardson, approached The Boat restaurant manager, Steve Bitonti, asking if he would take it over to keep the tradition going. Bitonti and others formed a committee and invited the ribbers up.

"On Saturday, we had about a thousand adults come with all of their children too. It was a great day here," said Louise Lowe, a member of the committee.

There is a $10-a-day wristband and kids aged 12 and under get in for free. There is also a $15 four-day pass. The wristband gets you into the festival grounds, but that’s not the only way you can purchase some ribs.

There is also an express line for ribs. A portion of the proceeds will go to the North Bay Food Bank, which is also collecting donations and non-perishable food items.

"We're waiting to tabulate all the amazing numbers that have come in the last three days," explained Debbie Marson, executive director of the food bank

"We're going to add the big rush in today and then we'll see what we get."

Ribfest ends Sunday night with a fireworks show.