'Let's get our officers back in the schools': Police board chair calls for return of VIP program in Essex schools

Numerous meetings have taken place since a youth allegedly fired an airsoft gun at a dance last Friday.

That incident helped highlight another issue.

Town councilor Sherry Bondy told CTV News there has been an increase in vandalism at local parks in the last few months.

“There's been a rise in graffiti at our parks, behind our arena and really inappropriate graffiti,” said Bondy.

The skate park has graphic graffiti. Other parks have suffered vandalism as well.

“It's actually starting to cost us a lot of money too. As you can see here today the swings are gone due to graffiti so what are we going to do? We need to address it,” said Bondy, pointing to a pair of hooks with no swings.

Some parents have expressed their concerns on social media that not enough is being done to protect the parks and their children.

Erin McLelland lives near a town park that has been vandalized but said she doesn’t fear going across the street to enjoy the amenity.

“Not at all. They have friends at the park. We all meet out there. It's a great community,

she said.

McLelland did acknowledge she’s heard of youth acting up in the park and feels a police presence could help simmer the boisterous behaviour.

“I would like to see auxiliary officers come around more,” she said.

Essex Police Services Board chair Kim Verbeek feels a motion brought forward at town council Monday night could help curtail vandalism and graffiti.

She is pushing for the return of the Values, Influences and Peers programs (also known as VIP) to local schools.

“This is really important. It's too valuable to let it just sit on the table. Let's get our officers back in the schools,” Verbeek said.

The public board says the VIP program is currently paused and will be discussed in the coming months. The Catholic board has already resumed offering the program throughout their system.

“We have a very good relationship with the police services in the area. We're extremely glad they're back in our schools and we're extremely happy that they're delivering the kinds of programming that quite frankly kids need to hear,” said Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board communications coordinator Stephen Fields.

Verbeek says a letter is being drafted and will be sent to all school boards to expedite the return of VIP. Meanwhile the OPP continues to investigate the weapons incident at the dance and is asking for any witnesses to reach out.