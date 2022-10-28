Let's go girls: Shania Twain is coming to the Maritimes

Let’s go girls. Canada’s queen of country music is coming to the Maritimes.

Shania Twain is set to release a new album, “Queen of Me,” on Feb. 3, 2023, and will be taking her tour to two continents.

Twain will be making several Canadian stops, including Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre on Monday, June 12, and Moncton’s Avenir Centre on Wednesday, June 14.

Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton will be joining Twain on select dates throughout the tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the Halifax and Moncton shows will be available online.

Citi cardholders will have access to presale tickets from 10 a.m. Nov. 1 to 10 p.m. Nov. 3.

Live Nation says $1 from every ticket purchased will be donated to Twain’s charity, Shania Kids Can.

“Queen of Me” is Twain’s sixth original full-length album and her first since 2017.

The tour, which will take Twain across North America and Europe, follows Twain’s residency in Las Vegas. The tour kicks off in Spokane, Wash. On April 28 and wraps up in Birmingham, UK on Sept. 26.

The five-time Grammy Award winner is the best-selling female artist in country music history.