Let's Remember Adam campaign fills a bus

The 3rd annual Let's Remember Adam Fill the Bus Toy and Food Drive took place in Mattawa Saturday.

The organization was collecting toys and non-perishable food items that will be donated to the local food bank.

"The times are tough, people run into tough problems and you just need to help them," said Pierre Ranger, the chair of Let's Remember Adam organization.

"Mattawa and area is usually very good at getting behind campaigns and supporting and showing the love."

Food bank officials told CTV News that the need at the food bank has gone up significantly since the pandemic, adding that events like this one make a big difference this time of year.

"This is a big one for us, it's Christmas, our clients have risen probably 30 per cent," said Wayne Reid, president of the Mattawa and Area Food Bank.

In a Facebook post, organizers said the last two years they have been able to make Christmas brighter for many families in the area.

"So, right now, in a town of around 2,000 people we have over 600 clients," Reid said.

"Included with their hampers at Christmas we like to include a couple toys with that if we can do if we can get that donated that's great."

Reid added there are close to 100 kids in need of a gift this year and thanks to this event that will be possible.

For more information on the organizations work and upcoming events, visit their Facebook page.