Today in Sudbury two groups came together to make Valentines a little brighter for the less fortunate.

Grace Church and Tomorrow's Hope put on a luncheon with the help of volunteers and a generous donation by a local business.



The organizers said it was all about making sure people know they are special and they matter.

With no home of her own a woman who attended the luncheon, Isabel, said she appreciated the food, the volunteers who put it on, and the way it made her feel.

"I think it's good to connect with people because you get an inner, inner thoughts about caring for one another and feeling hopeful for somebody else to get an apartment, to be able top stay at home, and be able to eat at home," said Isabel.

Organizers of the Let's Share Our Love luncheon said even though people had to keep physical distance between them, it was all about bringing people together to feel a sense of connection.

"You were never made to function by yourself, you were not made to just go it alone and pull up your own boots. We are made to be in community," said Pastor Bob Deppisch of the Grace Family Church.

Over 60 people came out to enjoy the luncheon.

"These people are fabulous, they are fantastic and they gotta know that they are loved too, by all walks of life. And so far the response has been great, everybody is happy and enjoying themselves," said Bob Johnston of Tomorrow's Hope.

The food for the luncheon was donated by the Sudbury business Perogy Princess.

"It makes me feel really good. It kinda makes my cry that, you know, you can do something you know. It's a good feeling when you see people enjoy what you do," said Mary Bedkowski, the owner of the Perogy Princess.

Gift bags with essentials and treats were also given out.

Fifteen volunteers gave their time on Valentines to make the day brighter for many.

"I volunteer because I care for people and I see the need for compassion and kindness towards our fellow man, no matter they are coming from, I believe in dignity," said volunteer Annette Larabie.

The volunteers said the leftover food and gifts will be given out on Family Day, another way of letting people know they are cared about.