'Let them be': Local wildlife refuge reminds public of bunny season
A local wildlife refuge is reminding the public of bunny season and to leave the babies alone if found.
Shades of Hope Wildlife Refuge recently shared a post on its Facebook page advising people what to do.
"Watch out, people. Hidden nests are in our gardens, flower pots, under fences and in the middle of our lawns," it read in the post.
"Our cottontails are just about finished their first nesting, and teenage bunnies will be appearing everywhere very soon. Try not to disturb them."
Shades of Hope said there are ways to protect baby bunnies from domesticated animals.
"If your curious pup finds them first, please tuck them all back up in their nest and cover them with mom's fur just as they were," Shades of Hope wrote in the post.
"Protect the nest with something heavy during the day so that rover the dog can't get at them. Uncover at night, so mom can access them to feed."
Shades of Hope asks people to call them with any questions and overemphasizes the importance of leaving the baby bunnies alone.
